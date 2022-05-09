First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $282,824,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after buying an additional 612,772 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,066,000 after buying an additional 549,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,245 shares of company stock worth $5,552,480. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.