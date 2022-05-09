First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock opened at $226.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.75 and its 200 day moving average is $199.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

