First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

RWX stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

