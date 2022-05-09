First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

