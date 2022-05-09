First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 16,991 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WST stock opened at $306.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $300.18 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.31 and its 200 day moving average is $402.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

