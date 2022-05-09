First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $927.55 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,086.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

