First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Home by 6.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

