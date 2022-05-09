First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

