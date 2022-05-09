First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $144.91 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.