First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 299.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,477,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,568,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,989. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.