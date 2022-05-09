First Washington CORP Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Washington CORP decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.52. 42,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.