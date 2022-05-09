First Washington CORP Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Vicor worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

