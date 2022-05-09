First Washington CORP Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Washington CORP raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.73. 88,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,023. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,116 shares of company stock worth $4,546,696. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

