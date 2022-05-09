First Washington CORP Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Washington CORP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $41.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,271.54. 84,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,662. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,757.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,452 shares of company stock valued at $125,766,998 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

