First Washington CORP Sells 1,250 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises approximately 2.6% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.29% of EchoStar worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EchoStar by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 86,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 302,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,889,000.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,066. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

