First Washington CORP Sells 3,740 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

First Washington CORP decreased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Brightcove comprises 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned 1.03% of Brightcove worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brightcove by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brightcove by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

