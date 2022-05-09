First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of MYFW opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

