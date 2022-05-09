FLIP Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,279.02 or 1.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00099968 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.