Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor reported sales of $860.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.62.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 47,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,633. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

