Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Head to Head Analysis

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $117.32 million 0.05 -$10.60 million ($1.19) -0.41 Flywire $201.15 million 12.66 -$28.08 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -8.91% N/A -8.87% Flywire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cypress Environmental Partners and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 1 9 1 3.00

Flywire has a consensus target price of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.31%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Summary

Flywire beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (Get Rating)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, in-line inspection tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.