Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.43

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 26101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

