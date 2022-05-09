Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.43

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 26101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
