fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 462983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.