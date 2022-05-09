Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

