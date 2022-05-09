Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $127.04 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

