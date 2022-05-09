Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR opened at $62.17 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.22. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

