Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average of $278.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

