Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,307.84. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

