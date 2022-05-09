Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Meridian Bioscience worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

