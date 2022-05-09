Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $273.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

