Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13,746.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

PH opened at $271.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

