Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 342.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $218.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

