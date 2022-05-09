Furucombo Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $265,983.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00571075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,769.68 or 1.83138256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

