Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 13.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.76 and last traded at C$11.76. 143,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 695,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.53.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

In related news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

