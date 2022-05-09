Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 25th

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.76 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.79.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

