Gas Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Gas has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00010082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

