General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $111,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $237.57 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

