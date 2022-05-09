General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will report sales of $18.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.27 billion and the highest is $19.07 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $76.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.18 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 101.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 106,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,189. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

