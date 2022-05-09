General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $117.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,189. General Electric has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

