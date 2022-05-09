General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

GE stock traded down $5.26 on Monday, hitting $72.97. 6,993,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. General Electric has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

