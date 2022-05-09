GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 3.3% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 1,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

