Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

