Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.98

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 36311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.