Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.98

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 36311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

