Global Frontier Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004,000. American Express comprises 11.3% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American Express by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in American Express by 42.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.26. 174,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,802. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.54. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

