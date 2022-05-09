Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of GNL opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

