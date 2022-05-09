Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.
Shares of GNL opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
