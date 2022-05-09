Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 17,600 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $182,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,448,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,390,747.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CMPI remained flat at $$10.38 during trading hours on Monday. 122,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,681. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -4.84.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPI shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

