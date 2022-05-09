GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.37. 109,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,773. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.58 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

