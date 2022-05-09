GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.72. 17,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

