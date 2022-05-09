GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. 789,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,625,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

