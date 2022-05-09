GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 126,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,323. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

