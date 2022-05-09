GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,348,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.33 and its 200-day moving average is $365.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $305.11 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.